Megan Jung had a hat trick and two assists to lead Waterloo to a 8-0 win over Jerseyville Tuesday at Jerseyville.

Also contributing points for Waterloo were Taylor Lance (one goal, one assist), Rachel Bradley (one goal), Josie Briggs (one goal), Norah Gum (one goal), Lilly Prather (one goal) and Cambell Watters (two assists). Lexi Stephens picked up the win in goal for Waterloo.

Waterloo (11-2) goes on the road to play Triad on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. Jerseyville (7-7) will host Civic Memorial on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.