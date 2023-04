Whitfield got a hat trick and an assist from Mia Devrouax and a hat trick from Taylor Gardner in a 8-0 win over visiting Affton Monday.

Other players with numbers for Whitfield included Perry Rogan (one goal, two assists), Zoe Zotos (one goal) and Ella Rogan (two assists). Whitfield keeper Amali McBride earned the win.

Whitfield (7-1) plays at home against Westminster on Saturday at 10 a.m. Affton (6-7) plays at home against Ritenour on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.