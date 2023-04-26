Peyton Broderick had two goals and an assist to lead Windsor (Imperial) to a 5-1 victory over Hillsboro Wednesday at Hillsboro. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Windsor (Imperial) also got points from Maddy Follmer (two goals) and Taylor Kolinski (one goal, one assist). Windsor (Imperial) goalie Riley Fendler earned the victory. Addison Zimmerly scored the goal for Hillsboro.

Windsor (Imperial) (11-5) plays at home against Perryville on Thursday at 4 p.m. Hillsboro (4-10) will host Sikeston on Thursday at 5 p.m.