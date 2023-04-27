FRONTENAC — Quinn Conroy knew what had to be done.

The St. Joseph's Academy senior defender quickly realized there would be no time for a pity party.

No time for the Angels to feel sorry for themselves after they suffered their first loss of the season Tuesday to rival Nerinx Hall.

"We had to bounce back," Conroy said. "That was the only answer."

It was certainly the right answer.

Just 48 hours after a crushing defeat, the Angels responded with a hard-fought 2-1 win over O'Fallon in a battle of area powers on Thursday in downtown Frontenac.

St. Joseph's turned in what veteran coach Maureen McVey termed "our best match of the season" at the perfect time.

"It was important that we didn't let that loss get to us," Conroy said.

The Angels' dreams of their third unbeaten season in school history came crashing to an end with a 2-0 loss to Nerinx Hall, which finished second in Class 4 last season.

Freshman Maggie Drozda and junior Lana Wen scored and Conroy led a strong defensive charge as the hosts handed O'Fallon (11-1-1) its first setback of the campaign.

"It was a tough loss and we knew we had to put that behind us," said Drozda, who scored her second goal of the season. "The idea was to focus on today's game. Two losses in a row wouldn't have been good for us."

McVey's crew came out with a point to prove by dominating the first 10 minutes of the match.

Drozda pounded home the rebound of a shot by Caroline Chier that bounced off the crossbar just 111 seconds into the contest.

"We told them before the game and it would show our character if we can bounce back," McVey said. "I thought (we) might come out flat and still be upset over the loss on Tuesday. But it was the other way around. They came out like gangbusters."

St. Joseph's flipped the script from the outset. It forced the issue in the opening half leaving the Panthers on the their heels.

"We came out pretty flat and that's more on me," O'Fallon coach Justin Judiscak said. "I really didn't have us prepared in a mental way to be thrust into a game of this caliber."

Sophomore Allie Tredway scored for the Panthers with 8 minutes 45 seconds left in the contest.

But it was simply too late.

"Getting off to a good start was so important," Drozda said. "Normally, we're kind of a second-half team. Today, we knew we had to step up and we did right from the whistle."

St. Joseph's doubled its lead when Wen forced O'Fallon keeper Kendall Joggerst into a mistake in the 49th minute. Joggerst, who kept the match close with several nifty saves in the first half, tried to clear the ball, but Wen blocked the attempt right into the net.

Freshman keeper Ella Moersch made a trio of key saves to pick up the win. She has allowed just seven goals in 1,095 minutes.

The physical, high-intensity affair featured two of the top snipers in the area. St. Joseph's senior Maddie Bowman, who is heading to the University of Dayton, created four big scoring opportunities in the first half. O'Fallon senior Kiley McMinn, who has a team-high 26 goals, was a terror up top as well.

Conroy, freshman Harper Mayers and senior Mia Martin spent the afternoon shadowing the dangerous McMinn, who is bound for Marquette University.

"Marking somebody so good, it's a great challenge," Conroy said. "This was a whole defensive effort by everybody."

St. Joseph's, despite the loss to Nerinx Hall, carries high hopes into the final five weeks of the season. The Angels have won seven overall state championships, but none since 2014.

This group appears to have the tools to make another final four appearance.

O'Fallon also carries high hopes over the next month. The Panthers are 51-5-1 over the last two-plus seasons and captured the Class 3A state crown in 2021.

"You never want to lose a game, but sometime, losses like this are meaningful," Judiscak said. "We no longer have to worry about being unbeaten. There's a lot of things we can learn from this and I'm looking forward to see how we respond the rest of the way."

St. Joseph's 2, O'Fallon 1