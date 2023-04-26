Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Izzy Miller, Villa Duchesne (vs Lutheran South)
|4
|0
|1
|Aubree Wallace , Civic Memorial (vs Highland)
|2
|4
|1
|Abrianna Garrett, Civic Memorial (vs Highland)
|4
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Compton, Holt (vs St. Charles)
|4
|0
|0
|Megan Jung, Waterloo (vs Jerseyville)
|3
|2
|0
|Ava Ernst, Perryville (vs Sikeston)
|3
|0
|1
|Tessa Newman, Sullivan (vs St. James)
|3
|0
|1
|Jordyn Loveless, Carlinville (vs Gillespie)
|2
|1
|1
|Kiley McMinn, O'Fallon (vs Collinsville)
|2
|1
|1
|Peyton Hatfield, Granite City (vs Alton)
|2
|1
|0
|Reese Behrle, Perryville (vs Sikeston)
|1
|3
|0
|Balkis Prothro, Ladue (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|2
|0
|1
|Emmi Hogan, Granite City (vs Alton)
|2
|0
|1
|Jordyn Ivy, STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (vs McCluer)
|2
|0
|0
|Rachel Riney, Perryville (vs Sikeston)
|2
|0
|0
|Ashlyn Rodewald, Perryville (vs Sikeston)
|2
|0
|0
|Andrea Karagiannis, Seckman (vs Mehlville)
|2
|0
|0
|Molly Lohden, Sullivan (vs St. James)
|2
|0
|0
|Avery Huddleston, Civic Memorial (vs Highland)
|1
|2
|0
|Eastin Colyer, Holt (vs St. Charles)
|1
|2
|0