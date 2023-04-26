RED BUD — Maddy Huels doesn't try to hide her gritty attitude.

The Mater Dei sophomore shortstop admits she likes to stir the pot every once in a while.

"I like bossing people around and sometimes they don't like it," Huels said.

Her sister, junior Katy, carries the opposite personality, "I've always been the nice one."

Mean sister and nice sister banded together quite nicely Wednesday afternoon.

The Huels girls combined for six hits to help the Knights to an 11-7 win over Red Bud in a battle of Class 2A toughies in Randolph County.

Mater Dei (16-2) won for the fifth time in six games and posted another big-time win over a quality opponent.

Red Bud (18-7) entered the contest on a 12-game winning streak, its longest since winning 14 in a row from April 13-May 2, 2013.

"We needed a win like this," Mater Dei coach Mike Palm said. "Going to tough places and playing tough teams will be a big help for later in the season."

The Huels sisters, who reside in Carlyle, are polar opposites.

Maddy is nicknamed "Mean Dog" for her sometimes surly demeanor.

"She'll get in your face and tell you about it when there's something she doesn't like," Palm said. "Which is good. Sometimes."

Katy, a slick outfielder, is the more calm and docile of the two.

"She'll just yell at people," Katy says of her little sibling. "While I'll try and talk it out in a good way."

Both girls are left-handed, slap-type hitters. They each possess an uncanny display of speed and power. Maddy is hitting .444 with a .501 on-base percentage out of the leadoff spot in the batting order. Katy is batting .450 with a slugging percentage of .750. She hits out of the No. 2 hole.

"We count on both of them to get things started for us," Mater Dei pitcher Audrey Clark said.

Such was the case on Wednesday.

Maddy went 4-for-5 and scored twice. Katy was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Each drove in a run.

They sparked a five-run explosion in the second inning after triggering a three-run outburst in the opening frame. The double Huels attack helped the Knights out to an 8-1 lead they never relinquished.

"We sort of feel like, at least at the beginning of the game, we have to get it started in the right direction," Maddy said.

Clark and Avery Trame added two hits each to the 14-hit attack. Josie Lampe, Julia Korte, Avery Wuebbels and Emma Diekemper also added key hits.

"We put the ball in play and put a lot of pressure on them," Palm said.

Clark, who improved to 13-2, allowed just four hits through the first six innings before the Musketeers touched her up for three runs in the final frame.

Mater Dei wasted little time setting the tone for the afternoon.

Maddy singled to begin the game and Katy followed with a walk. Clark drove in the first run with a fly ball before Lampe delivered a two-strike, two-run single for a 3-0 lead.

Korte began the second-inning uprising with a double. Maddy followed with a run-scoring hit. Katy then doubled for a 6-1 cushion. Clark and Wuebbels added run-scoring extra-base hits to cap the blitz.

"We knew this would be a tough game," Katy said. "Everybody had to do their jobs and step up."

Freshman Ava Wagner reached base four times for the Musketeers, who lost for the first time in 19 days.

Senior Allie Zipfel had two hits and drove in three runs in a losing cause.

"We didn't compete for the first two innings and you can't do something like that against a good team like Mater Dei," Red Bud coach Brian Boeving said. "We let them speed the game up against us and they forced us to make some pretty uncharacteristic errors."