Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Alissa Sauls, Alton (vs Cahokia)
|4
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Karli Dant, Highland (vs Civic Memorial)
|3
|3
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Laci Fischer, Alton (vs Cahokia)
|4
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Samantha Roulanaitis, Freeburg (vs O'Fallon)
|4
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|800
|Allie Zipfel, Red Bud (vs Belleville West)
|2
|3
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|666
|Alexis Bond, Father McGivney (vs New Athens)
|1
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Reese Plont, Alton (vs Cahokia)
|2
|4
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|500
|Chloe Seger, Triad (vs Mascoutah)
|4
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Morgan Plummer, Alton (vs Cahokia)
|4
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Nicole Edmiaston, Freeburg (vs O'Fallon)
|2
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Alaina Laslie, Alton (vs Cahokia)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Maddie Gummersheimer, Waterloo (vs Jerseyville)
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Jordan Watsek, Alton (vs Cahokia)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Maggie Grohmann, Highland (vs Civic Memorial)
|3
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Julia Behrmann, Father McGivney (vs New Athens)
|2
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Lily Tretter, Wood River (vs Alton Marquette)
|2
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Ellie Lowe, Mascoutah (vs Triad)
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Grace Presley, Alton (vs Cahokia)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|666
|Sam Jarman, Triad (vs Mascoutah)
|2
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Alex Schultz, Highland (vs Civic Memorial)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666