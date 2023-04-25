Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Emma Gipson, Gillespie (vs Bunker Hill)
|7.0
|19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Samantha Roulanaitis, Freeburg (vs O'Fallon)
|7.0
|15
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Olivia Geralds, Red Bud (vs Belleville West)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Ashlyn Brown, Jerseyville (vs Waterloo)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Jordan Ealey, Wood River (vs Alton Marquette)
|5.0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|Avery Grenzebach, Father McGivney (vs New Athens)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|9
|Maddie Hart, Triad (vs Mascoutah)
|4.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Mia Miller, Waterloo (vs Jerseyville)
|6.1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Grace Presley, Alton (vs Cahokia)
|1.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kaitlyn Wilson, Highland (vs Civic Memorial)
|2.1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Makenzie Rayfield, Alton (vs Cahokia)
|2.0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Emma Pees, Belleville West (vs Red Bud)
|5.1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Delaney Hess, Triad (vs Mascoutah)
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|Emelia Stein, Mascoutah (vs Triad)
|1.3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Avery Boehm, Mascoutah (vs Triad)
|4.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|9
|Alyssa Coles, Alton Marquette (vs Wood River)
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4
|Sophia Donoho, Highland (vs Civic Memorial)
|4.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|7
|McKennah Youngblood, Alton Marquette (vs Wood River)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|2
|Kaylee Asher, Belleville West (vs Red Bud)
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|3