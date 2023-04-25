Alexis Bond went 3-for-3 with two home runs, seven RBIs and three runs scored to lead Father McGivney to a 20-2 victory over Alton Marquette.

Grenzebach was credited with the win for Father McGivney. Jalynn Dickson of Alton Marquette went 2-for-2 with an RBI and one run scored. Alton Marquette hurler McKennah Youngblood was tagged with the loss.

Father McGivney (4-12) plays at home against Granite City on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Alton Marquette (3-9) plays at Father McGivney on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.