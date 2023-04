Lindsey Muskopf went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Freeburg to a 13-1 victory over Wood River.

Freeburg hurler Samantha Roulanaitis earned the victory after holding Wood River to just one hit and one run in five innings. Jordan Ealey was tagged with the loss for Wood River.

Freeburg (21-1) plays at home against New Athens on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Wood River (6-13) will play Roxana at Leroy Emerick Field on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.