Samantha Roulanaitis went 4-for-5 with a home run, four RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored to lead Freeburg to a 12-2 victory over O'Fallon.

Roulanaitis struck out 15 in seven innings of work to pick up the victory for Freeburg.

Freeburg (20-1) hosts Wood River on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. O'Fallon (3-10) will host Belleville West on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.