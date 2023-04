Allie Zipfel went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored to lead Red Bud to a 6-1 victory over Belleville West.

Olivia Geralds was credited with the win for Red Bud. She pitched seven innings allowing one run on eight hits and striking out six. Belleville West hurler Kaylee Asher was charged with the loss.

Red Bud (17-6) plays at home against Wesclin on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Belleville West (10-8) travels to O'Fallon on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.