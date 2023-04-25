Steeleville trailed by four after six innings but rallied for an 14-13 win over New Athens Tuesday at New Athens.

New Athens got big offensive contributions from Mallory Kimbrell (3-for-4, one RBI, one extra base hit, three runs scored) and Peyton Houser (2-for-4, two RBIs, one extra base hit, two runs scored). Ainslee Sullivan was tagged with the loss for New Athens.

Steeleville (1-4) hosts Gibault on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. New Athens (4-12) goes on the road to play Freeburg on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.