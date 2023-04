Chloe Seger went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored to lead Triad to a 13-8 victory over Mascoutah.

Triad hurler Maddie Hart was the winning pitcher. Ellie Lowe of Mascoutah went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Triad (5-8) visits Waterloo on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Mascoutah (4-13) plays at home against Highland on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.