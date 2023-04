Alyssa DeWitte went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, two extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Triad to a 19-0 victory over East St. Louis.

Triad hurler Maddie Hart was credited with the win.

Triad (6-8) goes on the road to play Waterloo on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. East St. Louis (0-8) plays Belleville East at Jackie Joyner Kersee Center on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.