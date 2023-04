Phoebe Feldman went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored to lead Triad to a 8-0 victory over Waterloo.

Delaney Hess was credited with the win for Triad. Waterloo hurler Aiden Dintelman was charged with the loss.

Triad (7-8) will host Highland on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Waterloo (12-8) will host Wesclin on Friday at 4:30 p.m.