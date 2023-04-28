Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Avery Grenzebach, Father McGivney (vs Alton Marquette)
|7.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|13
|Marley Fox, Edwardsville (vs Granite City)
|6.0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Marissa Thomas, Collinsville (vs Belleville West)
|8.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|11
|Maddie Hart, Triad (vs Piasa Southwestern)
|5.0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Grace Presley, Alton (vs O'Fallon)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|10
|Kaitlyn Wilson, Highland (vs Teutopolis)
|6.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|7
|Emma Pees, Belleville West (vs Collinsville)
|7.1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|Sophia Donoho, Highland (vs Teutopolis)
|1.0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Delaney Hess, Triad (vs Piasa Southwestern)
|2.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Ashlyn Brown, Jerseyville (vs Gillespie)
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Taylor Stelbrink, Jerseyville (vs Gillespie)
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Graham Cobb-Guledge, Edwardsville (vs Granite City)
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1