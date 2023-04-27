Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Samantha Roulanaitis, Freeburg (vs New Athens)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Phoebe Feldman, Triad (vs Waterloo)
|3
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Paige Missey, Belleville West (vs Nashville)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Maci Miles, Highland (vs Mascoutah)
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Avery Grenzebach, Father McGivney (vs Granite City)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Sophie Parkerson, Highland (vs Mascoutah)
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Maleah Blomenkamp, Freeburg (vs New Athens)
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Sam Hartoin, Triad (vs Waterloo)
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Madi Kolakowski, Edwardsville (vs Columbia)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|666
|Karli Dant, Highland (vs Mascoutah)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Karsen Jany, Columbia (vs Edwardsville)
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Avery Wuebbels, Mater Dei (vs Red Bud)
|2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Maddy Huels, Mater Dei (vs Red Bud)
|4
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|800
|Briley Schmittling, Freeburg (vs New Athens)
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Sophia Rossi, Belleville West (vs Nashville)
|1
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|333
|Perrilynn Cory, Belleville West (vs Nashville)
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Katy Huels, Mater Dei (vs Red Bud)
|2
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Emma Otten, Freeburg (vs New Athens)
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Delaney Hess, Triad (vs Waterloo)
|1
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|250
|Jillian Lane, Edwardsville (vs Columbia)
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|666