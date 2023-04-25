City SC has loaned forward Samuel Adeniran to San Antonio of the second-division USL Championship, though they have the right to recall him at any time if needed.

Adeniran has appeared in four games with City SC, for 87 minutes, all as a substitute. He scored no goals but had several good chances and close calls against San Jose in the fourth week.

Adeniran played for San Antonio last season on loan from the his previous MLS club, the Seattle Sounders, and he had 10 goals in 23 games as San Antonio won the league championship. City SC acquired Adeniran in a trade with Seattle for general allocation money, and he projected to be a forward off the bench.

Two things worked against him: the emergence of Klauss and Niko Gioacchini as a potent tandem at striker and Klauss showing he could play 90 minutes without a loss of effectiveness. With that the case, Adeniran’s potential playing time dwindled and he didn’t make the game-day roster for the previous two games. With the team wanting to get playing time rather than sitting on the bench, the team chose to loan Adeniran to San Antonio, even though the injury to Klauss figures to temporarily open up some playing time up front.