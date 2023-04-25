The arrival of St. Louis City SC has a lot of people who haven’t followed soccer in the past now paying attention to the team and the sport, and it’s very possible that some today are asking, “Why is City SC playing a game against a third-division team in the middle of the season that they apparently are taking seriously?” (They also may be asking, what’s the third division?) After all, you don't see the Cardinals playing a Class AA team in the middle of the season, or the Blues playing an AHL or ECHL team.

The answer is the U.S. Open Cup.

To be precise, it’s the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, named in honor of the man who, in addition to owning the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL, was one of the early proponents of soccer in America. The tournament dates to long before that though; it was first held in the 1913-14 season and is one of the oldest cup competitions in the world.

And today, it comes back to St. Louis, with City SC playing Union Omaha at 7 p.m. at CityPark in the third round of the tournament. The game will be streamed on the Bleacher Report app and the Bleacher Report soccer YouTube channel and its usual radio channels, KYKY 98.1 FM and in Spanish on KXOK 102.9 FM.

Cup competitions, single-elimination tournaments running concurrent with league seasons, are common around the world. In England, it’s the FA Cup. In Germany, the DFB-Pokal. In Spain, the Copa del Rey (or, during the Franco regime, the Copa del Generalisimo). In Italy, the Coppa Italia. In France, the Coupe de France. In Mexico, the Copa MX.

In the days before MLS, the Open Cup essentially determined the club champion of America. Leagues in those days were regional, and the tournament brought together the best teams in those regions. St. Louis teams were dominant, winning 10 championships.

The tournament is run by the U.S. Soccer Federation, not Major League Soccer. It is essentially open to all clubs in the country, with amateur sides getting in through qualifying tournaments. The tournament is staggered. Teams in the second division, the USL Championship, enter in the second round, and most, but not all, MLS teams enter in the third round. The top eight seeded MLS teams will enter in the next round, the round of 32.

Because it is open to every club in America and because of the structure, in the early rounds, MLS teams routinely have to face lower division clubs. In fact, the rules for the draw for the third round, which is where we are right now, says that MLS teams can’t play each other. It is a big deal for lower division teams to play higher division teams, and they occasionally beat them, in what are sometimes referred to as “cupsets.”

In 2019, St. Louis FC, then playing in the USL Championship, beat two MLS teams, FC Cincinnati and the Chicago Fire, to advance to the tournament quarterfinals, where it lost to Atlanta United 2-0.

One reason for the upsets is the scheduling. Since it’s not run by MLS, the league doesn’t include the games in its schedule, and since, as the tournament goes on, fewer and fewer teams are still playing, the league doesn’t want prime weekend dates going unused. So Open Cup games have to be squeezed into the existing schedule, which means they get played on Tuesday or Wednesday.

But that complicates player personnel decisions, since it is difficult for players to go a full 90 minutes on Saturday and then come back and play two or three days later. Since teams are understandably more focused on league games, teams will often field totally different lineups in Cup matches, especially in the early rounds and against lower-division teams, where they hope to be able to slip by with minimum disruption to their schedule. In later rounds, where the rewards of winning the tournament become much more tangible, teams may then juggle rosters to get more regular starters on the field.

So today, unless something really weird happens, players like Roman Burki and Eduard Lowen won't be in the game, but they may well be on the roster, just in case.

Still, ultimately, MLS teams dominate. Since the league began in 1996, MLS teams have won 24 of 25 editions of the tournament. The second-division Rochester Rhinos won in 1999, beating four MLS teams along the way.

There is $300,000 prize money for the winning club, and a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League, which is a big deal.

Since it is a single-elimination, knockout tournament, there will be a winner tonight. If the game is tied after 90 minutes, there will be two 15-minute non-sudden death overtime periods. And if the game is still tied then, there will be penalty kicks to determine the winner.

There is no set bracket for the tournament. After each round, the surviving teams are grouped regionally to minimize travel and a draw is held within teams in those groups. For this round, City SC was in a group with Sporting KC, Union Omaha and Tulsa Athletic. But that doesn't mean City SC would necessarily get the winner of that other game in the next round. Another draw will be held on Thursday to determine the opponents and the venue for the game. The next round will be held May 9 or 10.

City2 took part in the Open Cup last season, losing to Louisville City of the USL Championship on penalty kicks after a 0-0 tie. City2 was able to take part last season because City SC hadn't begun play. Clubs can enter only one team, so now that City SC is playing, City2 can't. Among other things, this eliminates the problem of two teams controlled by the same ownership group being drawn to play each other.

Another note: This is the first time a St. Louis first division team will take part in the Open Cup. Back in the days of the North American Soccer League, that league chose not to take part in the Open Cup, not wanting to create distractions or confusion about what was going on. Soccer in America has matured to the point where that's not a problem any more.

And if you're looking to check out CityPark, this could be a good time. Tickets are still available for this game.

How to watch

7 p.m., St. Louis City SC vs. Union Omaha: Bleacher Report app or Bleacher Report Football YouTube

