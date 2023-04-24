St. Louis City SC striker and leading scorer Klauss will be out 10-14 days with a right quad strain.

“We’ll assess this every single day but we’ll shut him down for at least 10 days and start a buildup with him,” City SC coach Bradley Carnell said. “Depends on recovery and treatment and response. We know from last year Klauss responds pretty well to treatment, so we don’t expect him to be out too long.”

“I will be back soon, I promise you,” Klauss shouted to a reporter as he came out to watch practice on Monday.

Klauss suffered the injury in the 58th minute in a non-contact situation on Saturday against Colorado and he sat down on the field awaiting treatment. After getting medical attention, he was subbed out of the game.

Klauss leads the team in goals with five and is third in the league in goal contributions (goals and assists) with eight. Klauss will certainly miss one game and most likely two, as well as the Open Cup game on Tuesday, though he probably wouldn’t have seen action in that one anyway.

“His presence as a character in the locker room, his presence as a player on the field, and the presence he puts on the opponents is something we respect,” Carnell said. “We know what we have with Klauss and we know it’s going to be a void. It’s somebody else’s turn to step up and take the baton and run with, so we’re excited about that.”

As to who that might be, the field is open.

“There’s a couple of guys making cases,” Carnell said. “Different profiles now, right? What do we do with (Niko) Gioacchini, what to do with Celio Pompeu, what do we do with Tomas Ostrak, so we’ve posed some nice good questions along our attacking third, the front four, so we’re excited about that.”