The first meeting between St. Louis City SC and the Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer was supposed to be May 13, but the draw for the U.S. Open Cup on Thursday changed that.

The day of that game won’t change, but there will be a game ahead of it because City SC was drawn to play the Fire in the round of 32 in the U.S. Open Cup in a game that will be played on May 9 or 10. The specific date will be announced later on Thursday.

The matches may be in two different venues. The location of the match will also be announced later Thursday, but Chicago played its previous Open Cup match, a 3-0 win over third-division Chicago House at its old stadium, SeatGeek Stadium (formerly Toyota Park) in suburban Bridgeview, Ill. The May 13 match will be played at the team’s current home, Soldier Field, in downtown Chicago.

Chicago is in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, with a 2-2-4 record and is 1-0-4 at Soldier Field.