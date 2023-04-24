Saint Louis people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
