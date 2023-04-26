Saint Louis people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50…
In our hurricane season preview, the meteorologists discuss the factors that will impact the number of storms that form this year and reveal t…
Saint Louis folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Saint Louis people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…