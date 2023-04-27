Folks in the Saint Louis area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.